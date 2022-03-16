Samsung Seeks To Revive LCD Cartel Suit Against LG

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 16, 2022, 1:02 PM GMT) -- Samsung asked an English appeals court on Wednesday to allow it to sue LG Display to recover part of a price-fixing settlement over LCD panels, saying the trial court was wrong to toss the case from the country's courts. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. urged the Court of Appeal to overturn findings by the lower court that the lawsuit should be heard in the Korean or Taiwanese courts rather than in England. Samsung hopes to sue LG Display Co. Ltd. for damages to claw back part of a settlement it had to pay arising from a 2010 enforcement action by the European Commission....

