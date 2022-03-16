Computing Biz SiFive Lands Over $2.5B Valuation In Series F

By McCord Pagan (March 16, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Computer processor business SiFive said Wednesday it's valued at more than $2.5 billion after a Series F funding round that was led by Coatue Management. San Mateo, Calif.-based SiFive Inc. said in a statement that with the $175 million round, it's now raised over $350 million in total funding, which will be used for matters such as hiring more employees, accelerating product development, and the software ecosystem. "The market has spoken and made it abundantly clear that RISC-V computing will be competing for the heart of all future computing platforms," SiFive Chairman and CEO Patrick Little said in the statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS