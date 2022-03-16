Landlord Org Says Pittsburgh Rental Fee Is Still Too Costly

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 16, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A residential landlord group has renewed its Pennsylvania state court challenge to Pittsburgh's rental registration ordinance, arguing that even after the law was struck down and later revised, the registration fee remains too high. An Allegheny County judge had previously declared the law void as an unconstitutional tax collection, but the Landlord Service Bureau filed another complaint against the city for "arbitrarily" resetting the registration fee to $35.50 per unit from $65, which the group claims is "simply a guess" as to what a proper fee should be and not based on the costs of running the program. "Whatever other issues...

