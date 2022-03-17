Human Cell Medical Co. Sues HHS Over Product Reg Dispute

By Adam Lidgett (March 17, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Regenative Labs has claimed in a new lawsuit that the federal government coordinated with a group of Medicare claim processing contractors to deny claims for placental and amniotic tissue products. In a Tuesday complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court, Regenative Labs, which makes products containing human cells and tissues, said that late last month, various Medicare administrative contractors told the company they were shooting down any claim "for amniotic and placental tissue products, in general." Regenative Labs said in the complaint that policy was "a coordinated effort orchestrated by" the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for...

