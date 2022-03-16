Biotech Founders Get 1 Year Each For Stealing Genentech IP

By Ivan Moreno (March 16, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A couple who pled guilty to stealing confidential information from their former employer Genentech to prop up their own Taiwanese biotech company have each been sentenced in California federal court to a year in prison. JHL Biotech Inc. co-founders Racho Jordanov and Rose Lin received their sentences Tuesday from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who also ordered a 36-month term of supervised release for each. Jordanov will serve nine of those months in home confinement. Both pled guilty in August to conspiring to steal trade secrets and wire fraud. Jordanov and Lin's attorneys confirmed the sentences but declined to comment Wednesday....

