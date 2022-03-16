Executive Order Is First Step In Supporting Digital Assets

By Jessica Carey, Roberto Gonzalez and Carly Lagrotteria (March 16, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On March 9, President Joe Biden issued Executive Order No. 14067 on responsible development of digital assets,[1] outlining a first-of-its-kind whole-of-government approach to supporting digital asset innovation, studying and mitigating digital asset risks, and reinforcing U.S. leadership in this area.[2] The detailed, 13-page executive order lays out a national policy for digital assets across six key priorities: (1) consumer and investor protection; (2) financial stability; (3) illicit finance; (4) U.S. leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; (5) financial inclusion; and (6) responsible innovation.[3] To address these priorities, the executive order tasks various federal agencies with leading the review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS