J&J Beats Investor's Arbitration Proposal Fight — Again

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 16, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge once again has tossed a Johnson & Johnson investor's lawsuit over its ill-received proposal that the company send securities claims straight to arbitration, ruling that the complaint's latest version doesn't save it from mootness. In a decision rendered Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp tossed with prejudice the Doris Behr 2012 Irrevocable Trust's pursuit of a declaration that J&J's refusal to include the proposal in its proxy materials violated the Securities Exchange Act's prohibition against making misstatements and omissions to shareholders. The trust, which wanted shareholders to be able to vote on the arbitration proposal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS