Scouts Say Ch. 11 Trust's Rules Mirror Abuse Tort System

By Vince Sullivan (March 16, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A witness for the Boy Scouts of America testified during the organization's Chapter 11 confirmation trial Wednesday that the procedures to distribute $2.7 billion in settlement funds to sex abuse claimants were designed to closely mirror the rules for pursuing a claim in the tort system. During the third day of virtual proceedings before a Delaware bankruptcy judge, sex abuse claim valuation consultant Michael Burnett said the trust distribution procedures were designed to equitably and efficiently pay childhood sex abuse victims for their claims from the pot of money being provided by the Boy Scouts, the regional local councils and charter...

