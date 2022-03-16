MoneyGram Owes NY Regulator $8.3M For AML Lapses

By Al Barbarino (March 16, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- MoneyGram International Inc. will pay $8.25 million to settle claims from the New York State Department of Financial Services that the company failed to adequately supervise a suspicious spike in money transfers from New York City to China, according to an announcement on Wednesday. In addition to the sheer increase in the number of transactions, a DFS investigation revealed a suspicious pattern showing that different senders transmitted money to the same recipient, which "should have put MoneyGram on clear notice" to address the potential underlying risks for money laundering, the DFS said. In a statement, DFS Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris noted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS