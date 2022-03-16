NJ District Court Ends Mask Mandate, Except For Picking Jury

By Nick Muscavage (March 16, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday announced that it has lifted the mask mandate put into effect as a COVID-19 precaution but said the requirement will stay in place for the jury selection process. The district court issued an order making face coverings and masks optional for visitors and employees in its courthouses. Since either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to gain access to the courthouses, social distancing is also no longer required, according to the order. However, the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test has...

