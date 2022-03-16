Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Activist's Crude Filing In 'Prince Of Whales' Suit Irks Judge

By Brian Dowling (March 16, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Wednesday threatened to strike future foul-mouthed legal filings from a pro se whale activist after he referred to defendants in his Endangered Species Act case as "whale-killing bastards."

New Hampshire-based whale activist Richard Max Strahan, who adopted the "Price of Whales" nickname, used the crude moniker to describe Massachusetts and federal officials who he alleges harmed the endangered North Atlantic right whales with dangerous lobster fishing equipment.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani struck the phrase from the filing on Wednesday.

"Further filings made by plaintiff in this matter that include this caption will be stricken in...

