Senate Banking Panel Backs Powell, Other Biden Fed Picks

By Jon Hill (March 16, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's reappointment bid cleared the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday along with two other Biden picks for the central bank as Republicans ended a boycott tied to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the embattled former nominee for the Fed's top bank oversight job. The committee voted overwhelmingly to advance Powell's nomination for a second four-year term as Fed chairman. The nominations of Lael Brainard for Fed vice chair and Philip Jefferson for Fed governor also easily cleared the committee, moving the trio closer to their expected full Senate confirmations. By a 13-11 vote, the panel additionally advanced Biden's nomination...

