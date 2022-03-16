How Communities Fare In Chevron's $121M Air Quality Deal

By Clark Mindock (March 16, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A $121 million settlement agreed to last week by Chevron Phillips has attracted attention not just for its dollar amount, but also its strict air quality-monitoring requirements, which some say could signal a new era for environmental settlements. The deal, which the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced last week, puts to bed allegations of Clean Air Act violations at three Texas chemical plants run by the company. Though Chevron Phillips will pay a $3 million penalty, the bulk of the settlement focuses on installing and maintaining $118 million worth of flare reporting instruments, flare prevention...

