Barclays Ruling Offers Glimmer Of Hope For Fraud Victims

By Christopher Crosby (March 16, 2022, 5:40 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court has rekindled hopes that victims of push payment fraud can sue banks for compensation, although actually pinning liability on lenders for breaching a key legal obligation may prove to be an uphill battle, attorneys say. The decision by the appeals court to revive a lawsuit against Barclays Bank over a scam may have reopened an avenue for duped clients to sue lenders for breaching their duty to protect against fraud. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The Court of Appeal's decision on Monday to revive Fiona Philipp's lawsuit against Barclays Bank UK PLC over a £700,000 ($920,000) fraud might have reopened...

