Rulings Offer Insight On Interim Remedies For Asset Recovery

By Kate Gee and Olivier Swain (March 18, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT) -- In asset recovery work, clients and stakeholders often ask: Is taking action worthwhile? Are we closing the stable door after the horse has bolted? Sophisticated fraudsters move quickly, and assets can be moved around the world at speed. Interim remedies often help. The court has a range of tools at its disposal, which can be applied flexibly to suit the facts. Obtaining a freezing injunction supported by ancillary disclosure orders is a common first step in asset recovery actions. Together, those reliefs can help to identify the fraudster's assets and prevent their dissipation or concealment. However, there are limits on what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS