Singapore's Top Court Revives Bid To Enforce $2.8M Award

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 18, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Singapore highest court has ruled that a lower court was wrong not to enforce an arbitral award because the party that was supposed to receive the award had ceased to exist following two mergers in the 2000s, reviving efforts by National Oilwell Varco Norway to enforce a $2.8 million arbitral award against Keppel FELS Ltd. In a judgment filed Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Singapore Court of Appeal sided with oil and gas company NOV Norway — which at one point owned and merged with Hydralift, then a separate Norwegian company — in its bid to enforce the nearly $4 million arbitral...

