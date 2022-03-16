Delaware Justices Shut Down Solar Co.'s Coverage Bid

By Daphne Zhang (March 16, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court said First Solar Inc. cannot get coverage for a shareholder suit accusing the company of concealing production defects, finding the underlying claim is related to an earlier class action that the insurers already covered. The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling that found the underlying securities claim action against First Solar was part of one single insurance claim from an earlier class action, which brought the same allegations against the company and are therefore barred by a policy's related claims exclusion. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) The state high court upheld the lower court's decision, saying Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS