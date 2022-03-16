Home Care Co. Accused Of Using Second Payroll To Avoid OT

By Matthew Santoni (March 16, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A home care agency's employees received paychecks from both their employer and a separate staffing company that the U.S. Department of Labor claims were part of a scheme to avoid paying overtime, witnesses said Wednesday at a bench trial in a Pennsylvania federal court. Former employees testified that in weeks when they put in more than 40 hours of work visiting patients, they'd get separate paychecks from Pittsburgh-based Elder Resource Management Inc., which did business as ComForCare, and Staff Source Inc., splitting their hours so that each paid them at their regular rate and not the time-and-a-half they were due for...

