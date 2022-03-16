Zuckerbergs Win Bid To Arbitrate Ex-Home Staffers' Bias Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 16, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California judge granted a request Wednesday from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to send to arbitration claims of unpaid wages and discrimination from two former household staff members who allege they were harassed by another staffer working for the Meta Platforms Inc. CEO. In tentative rulings that he adopted after oral arguments, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer said that the contracts signed by the former security operations assistant and household operations manager contained clear arbitration clauses. The decision applies to suits filed by Mia King, a Black woman, and a gay and disabled man...

