Hemp Co. Picked Inside Deals Over Repaying Loan, Suit Says

By Sarah Jarvis (March 16, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Canadian hemp producer has been hit with a suit in California state court from a lending company that claims it is owed nearly $400,000 after the producer reneged on an agreement and carried out insider transactions instead. Oxygen Funding Inc. which provides accounts receivable services, claimed in its Monday suit filed in Orange County Superior Court that Pistil Partners Inc. is on the hook for about $393,000 after Oxygen issued a loan to hemp management company Ironside Hemp Co. Inc., which is not a party to the lawsuit. Pistil owns 95% of Ironside's corporate stock, and Ironside became insolvent and...

