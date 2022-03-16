Explosives Maker Inks $5M Deal To End Feds' CWA Claims

By Morgan Conley (March 16, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The owner of an explosives manufacturing plant in southern Ohio agreed Wednesday to shell out an estimated $3 million to improve two wastewater treatment plants and pay a $2.3 million fine to end the federal government's allegations it committed numerous Clean Water Act violations. Austin Power Co. agreed to the seven-figure settlement in a consent decree filed concurrently with a complaint against the company, which manufactures explosives used for mining, construction, and oil and gas exploration. The agreement ends the federal government's allegations that since 2013 the company's Red Diamond explosives manufacturing plant has discharged more oil and grease, E. coli,...

