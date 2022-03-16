Justices Urged To Nix Turkey's Appeal Of Protester Abuse Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (March 16, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to reject a bid to overturn the D.C. Circuit's holding that the Republic of Turkey was not immune to civil claims stemming from the alleged assault of anti-government protesters during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 2017 visit to Washington, D.C. Lusik Usoyan and other injured protesters on Tuesday asked the high court to uphold a unanimous, published opinion handed down in July by a D.C. Circuit panel which found that a provision of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act did not shield a Turkish security team from claims it violently attacked the protesters on a...

