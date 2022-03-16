Pa., W.Va. Steakhouses Burnt With $1.45M Back Pay Judgment

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 16, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Three Japanese-style steakhouses in Pennsylvania and West Virginia must pay out a total of $1.45 million in a Fair Labor Standards Act suit brought by the U.S. Department of Labor on behalf of kitchen employees who claimed they were stiffed on overtime, a Pennsylvania federal judge ordered on Wednesday. In a consent judgment, U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand laid out the tab for Yuan Zheng Xiao and Christine Xiao, husband and wife owners of the three Fusion Japanese Steakhouse locations in Washington, Pennsylvania; Triadelphia, West Virginia; and Vienna, West Virginia. The judge said the couple owes $725,000 in back wages and...

