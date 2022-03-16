PTAB To Review Electric Vehicle Charging Co.'s Rival's Patent

By Adam Lidgett (March 16, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board decided on Wednesday to institute a review of whether a WiTricity wireless energy transfer patent was invalid, reversing course on an earlier decision denying electric vehicle charger maker Momentum's challenge to the patent. A three-judge panel on Wednesday granted Momentum Dynamics Corporation's rehearing request that asked the PTAB to undo its decision that denied the company's bid for inter partes review of U.S. Patent No. 7,741,734. In deciding to institute review of the WiTricity Corp. patent, the panel said Momentum alleviated some of its initial concerns. For example, Momentum, in its rehearing request, brought up...

