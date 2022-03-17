MLB Player's Bat Co. Says Fired Founder Misused IP

By Rachel Scharf (March 17, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Major League Baseball equipment supplier sold his company to former New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes only to launch a competing business built on the same intellectual property, a new lawsuit in Florida federal court alleges. La Potencia LLC and YC52 LLC, two companies run by former MLB All-Star and current free agent Céspedes, filed suit Wednesday accusing Chandler Bats founder David Chandler of trademark infringement, trade secret theft and breach of contract. Chandler Bats was founded in 2010 and makes wooden bats used by MLB stars like Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper, according to the complaint....

