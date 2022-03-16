COVID IP Waiver Compromise Bashed By All Sides

By Ryan Davis (March 16, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed compromise in World Trade Organization talks to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines is being criticized from all sides, with pharmaceutical and business groups saying it threatens medical innovation, and public health groups assailing the plan as not going far enough. The U.S., European Union, South Africa and India, the major players in the talks that have been ongoing for nearly a year and a half, have reached an agreement in principle, U.S. and WTO officials confirmed Tuesday. But final details still need to be worked out, and all 164 members of the WTO would need to sign...

