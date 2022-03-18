La. Port Ordered To Pay $124.5M To Export Terminal Co.

By Alyssa Aquino (March 18, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge ordered a Louisiana port to pay $124.5 million to IFG Port Holdings LLC, holding the port responsible for the permitting issue that delayed IFG's plans to open up a fully operational, $50 million grain export terminal. The Louisiana federal court's Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay issued the massive award, which includes treble damages and attorney fees, following a six-year legal battle over a broken lease agreement allowing IFG to build and operate a grain export terminal on the Port of Lake Charles. In a scathing, July 2020 decision, Judge Kay found the port liable for the permitting issue that...

