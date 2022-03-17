The Term: The Push To Make The Court More Transparent

Law360 (March 17, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is famously slow to embrace change, but its experiment with live audio during the pandemic has been hailed by lawyers and court watchers as a success. This week, Law360's The Term speaks to Gabe Roth of the judicial watchdog group Fix the Court on the push to make one of the nation's most powerful institutions more transparent. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court...

