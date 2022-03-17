Almost Half Of Pension Schemes Looking To Consolidate

By Martin Croucher (March 17, 2022, 2:08 PM GMT) -- Just over 40% of defined contribution retirement savings schemes in Britain are looking at consolidation in the next five years, according to a report by a consultancy published on Thursday, as the government cracks down on small and poorly run plans. XPS Pensions Group said that, although 41% of the 80 schemes that it surveyed are considering joining larger retirement plans, regulatory pressure is likely to increase for the remaining 59% that are choosing to remain autonomous. The government introduced new rules in October that require retirement savings plans with assets of £100 million ($131 million) or less to assess the...

