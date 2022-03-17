COVID Biz Interruption Insurance Payouts Up £40M In March

By Irene Madongo (March 17, 2022, 2:28 PM GMT) -- Insurance companies have paid out £1.05 billion ($1.38 billion) in claims to businesses hit by COVID-19 in line with a court ruling requiring them to honor claims for some business interruption suffered during lockdowns, according to the City watchdog. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that payments to policyholders in which final settlements had been agreed by March 7 were up from the £1.007 billion paid out a month before that, by Feb.7. The watchdog's data shows that just over 34,000 business interruption policyholders of the more than 42,000 who had their claims accepted have received at least an interim payment. The...

