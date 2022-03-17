UAE Wealth Fund Ducks Bid To Pare Hacking Defense

By Christopher Crosby (March 17, 2022, 7:03 PM GMT) -- An Emirates sovereign wealth fund can defend allegations that its supposed "agent" hacked an Iranian-American businessman as part of a multimillion-pound fraud lawsuit after a judge said on Thursday that the issue needs to be resolved at trial. Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, or RAKIA, can continue to deny allegations that a middleman alleged to have broken into Farhad Azima's email as part of a fraud investigation was formally acting on its behalf, High Court Judge Michael Green ruled. The ruling is part of a long-running and bitter fight between RAKIA, the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund, and Azima over various business...

