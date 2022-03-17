11th Circ. Wary Of Reversing Ban On New Fla. Riot Law

By Rosie Manins (March 17, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges called Florida's new riot statute vague and suggested it hadn't changed decades of common law as viewed by the state's lawyers, when pressing counsel Thursday for reasons to lift a trial court's block on the bill. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought a reversal of a district court's decision to ban House Bill 1 that he signed into law in April. DeSantis had called the bill the "strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country," and it was challenged in court by half a dozen civil rights organizations that organize protests, which won a preliminary injunction in...

