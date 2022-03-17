Novartis Asks Court To Ban Generic MS Drug Pending Trial

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 17, 2022, 2:17 PM GMT) -- Novartis AG asked a London court on Thursday to ban rival Teva Pharmaceuticals and three other drugmakers from selling any generic versions of a multiple sclerosis drug while the pharmaceutical giant takes the patent battle to trial. Novartis urged Judge Peter Roth at the High Court to issue an interim injunction against Teva and three other generic drug companies to prevent them from placing its generic versions of a multiple sclerosis drug, Fingolimod, on the market while the companies await a trial — and while Novartis awaits final approval of its patent. The trial will examine the validity of Novartis' patent over...

