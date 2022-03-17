Macy's Must Face Bulk Of Thread-Count False Ad Class Suit

By Mike Curley (March 17, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge sided with Macy's Stores West Inc. in tossing a class action request for an injunction against allegedly false ads about the quality of its bedsheets and said a trial must ultimately decide whether the retail giant is misleading consumers about the thread count of its fabrics. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black denied most of the retailer's motion for summary judgment in the class action led by named plaintiff Sara Hawes, saying that several questions about Macy's knowledge about the alleged deception should go in front of a jury. In the suit,...

