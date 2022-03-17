Rival Says Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines Rely On Its IP

By Ivan Moreno (March 17, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals hit Moderna and Pfizer with separate patent infringement lawsuits Thursday, claiming they use technology it developed that ensures the mRNA in their COVID-19 vaccines safely enters the body. Massachusetts-based Alnylam said in each lawsuit it's not asking for an injunction that would stop the manufacture of Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines, but instead "to recover monetary compensation" from the companies' alleged unlicensed use of its patent. Alnylam said it is seeking "to recover monetary compensation" from Moderna and Pfizer over their alleged unlicensed use of its patent, but isn't looking to stop them from manufacturing the vaccines. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) The...

