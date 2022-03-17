Ex-SEC Official Warns That Global M&A Could Be In Trouble

By Benjamin Horney (March 17, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Harvard Law School professor and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said during a Thursday conference that Russia's war in Ukraine represents an existential threat to global mergers and acquisitions health, while also emphasizing the increasing importance of climate risk disclosure and insinuating that "well-funded" people are actively opposing recent SEC rule proposals. John Coates, who last year spent time as general counsel for the SEC and acting director of its Division of Corporation Finance, discussed a range of topics during his appearance on the first day of the Tulane University Law School's 34th annual Corporate Law Institute. Although...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS