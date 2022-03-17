5 Firms Guide KKR's Japanese REIT Buy

By McCord Pagan (March 17, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant KKR & Co. Inc. said Thursday it is buying a Japanese real estate investment trust joint venture from Mitsubishi Corp. and UBS Asset Management for 230 billion yen (about $2 billion) in a deal guided by five law firms. KKR said in a joint statement with Mitsubishi and UBS that the deal for Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., or MC-UBSR, provides it one of the largest real estate asset managers in Japan with about $15 billion in assets under management. KKR is guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu. Mitsubishi is led by Nishimura &...

