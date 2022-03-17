Broker Gets Much Of Dispute Over Exclusivity Deal Tossed

By Silvia Martelli (March 17, 2022, 5:14 PM GMT) -- A London court has axed most of a $15 million lawsuit accusing a British foreign exchange broker of violating an exclusivity contract with a business partner, ruling on Thursday that their agreement did not restrict dealing in index swaps with rivals. Richard Salter, sitting as a Deputy Judge at the High Court, struck out the bulk of IS Prime's claims, amounting to $9 million, which allege that TF Global Markets (UK) Ltd. had breached the terms of a 2017 exclusivity agreement. The index swaps were not included under the agreement because they were not being offered by IS Prime, Deputy Judge Salter said....

