Ex-Biofuel Execs Cite Dodgy EPA Witness In Bid For New Trial

By Clark Mindock (March 18, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Two former Keystone Biofuels executives sentenced to prison for a scheme to falsely claim millions in biodiesel tax credits want a new trial after discovering a key witness for the federal government was considered unreliable by his superiors. Keystone's former president, Ben Wootton, and ex-CEO Race Miner told a Pennsylvania court Wednesday the government had the duty to disclose that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Special Agent Daniel Salak was considered unreliable and something of a wild card by his superiors but failed to do so before trial. According to the motion for a new trial, Salak's supervisors had said in official...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS