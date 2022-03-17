Attorneys Seek $371K For Suit Over CBD Drink Debacle

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 17, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Investors in India Globalization Capital Inc. have asked a federal judge in Maryland to sign off on the distribution of about $371,000 to the attorneys and lead plaintiffs, who accused the company of hurting investors by announcing plans to produce a CBD energy drink in Malaysia, where making cannabis products is punishable by death. In a motion and accompanying brief filed Wednesday and written by the four-firm legal team representing the investors, the lead plaintiff group, comprising seven individual investors, asked Judge Paul W. Grimm of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland to approve their request for 30% of...

