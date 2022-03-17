Texas Panel Allows School Mask Mandates Despite Gov.'s Ban

By Katie Buehler (March 17, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday dealt another blow to Gov. Greg Abbott in his fight with local officials over his statewide ban on mask mandates, ruling that school districts have the authority to make their own face covering requirements. The three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals upheld a Travis County District Court's temporary injunction allowing school districts across the state to make independent decisions on whether they will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks on campus. The decision comes as nearly half the 20 school districts behind the challenge – including those in Houston, Dallas and...

