Abuse Claimants Rep Says Scouts Ch. 11 Plan Brings Closure

By Vince Sullivan (March 17, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A member of the committee appointed to represent the interests of sex abuse claimants in the Chapter 11 case of the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that he believes the proposed $2.7 billion settlement fund is the best option for survivors to get recoveries and closure. During the fourth day of a virtual plan confirmation hearing, Doug Kennedy, the vice chairman of the tort claimants committee and a survivor of sexual abuse associated with the Boy Scouts, said the committee testified that 85% of voting abuse claimants supported the plan and the entire committee voted in...

