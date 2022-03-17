Colo. Lawmakers OK Bill To Expand Wildfire Coverage Relief

By Eli Flesch (March 17, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Insurance companies wouldn't be able to deny or limit Colorado homeowners coverage for rebuilding wildfire-destroyed properties in a new location, under a bill state lawmakers approved to provide further relief to policyholders in the wake of several major fires. H.B. 22-1111, which members of Colorado's House of Representatives approved Wednesday, would also give policyholders who are delayed in securing construction permits up to 36 months to submit receipts and invoices on their property's replacement value. Insurance companies would also be required to provide policyholders with contact information for an employee or representative of the insurer who can field complaints or direct...

