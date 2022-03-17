Illumina Says Its Ex-Scientists Used Stolen IP To File Patents

By Dorothy Atkins (March 17, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Gene sequencing company Illumina hit two former employees who founded the Silicon Valley-based cancer diagnostics startup Guardant with a trade secret theft lawsuit in Delaware federal court Thursday, accusing the workers of filing dozens of patents under their names using Illumina's stolen trade secrets. In a 31-page complaint, San Diego-based gene sequencing company Illumina claims that Guardant CEO Helmy Eltoukhy and COO AmirAli Talasaz discussed their potential new venture while they were still employed at Illumina, and then stole thousands of confidential documents and emails to create dozens of patents applications claiming themselves as the inventors. Illumina alleges the pair used...

