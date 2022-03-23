Balance Sheets' Debits Tax-Deductible, UK Justices Affirm

By Matt Thompson (March 23, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the issuance of share options to employees can be treated as an expense for tax purposes, dismissing the British tax authority's arguments that share issuances don't constitute incurred losses. The distinction HM Revenue & Customs had made between a taxpayer's balance sheet and its profit and loss statement was not justified, the top court found. The ruling is a loss for HMRC, which challenged brokerage firm NCL Investments and accounting firm Smith & Williamson on the grounds that the debits recorded for share disbursal were not expenses that entitled the firms to deductions under...

