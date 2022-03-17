Ex-Chicago Alderman Gets 13 Months For Misusing Funds

By Celeste Bott (March 17, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday sentenced former Chicago Alderman Ricardo Munoz to 13 months in prison for wire fraud, after the former official admitted last year to using funds, which were contributed to a progressive caucus' account that he controlled, for lavish personal expenses. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness handed down the sentence during an in-person hearing Wednesday afternoon, saying that imprisonment was necessary and warranted given his status as a public official. "You were something more than just an average citizen, asking for somebody to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies. You were a public figure. And...

