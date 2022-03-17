Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Sues To Block $360M Merger Of Wall Panel Makers

By Nadia Dreid (March 17, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is asking an Illinois federal court to step in and block construction supply manufacturer Verzatec's "brazen attempt to eliminate a rival" by buying out its biggest competitor in the fiberglass wall panel business.

Mexico-based Grupo Verzatec has plans to merge with Crane Composites in a deal valued at $360 million, but it would be bad news for anyone who buys pebbled fiberglass reinforced plastic, or FRP, wall panels, the Justice Department said Thursday.

If the court doesn't act quickly to block the deal, the DOJ said that it would "leave businesses across the United States under the...

Government Agencies

