Promo Products Maker Must Face COVID-19 Layoff Notice Suit

By Nathan Hale (March 18, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected a bid by one of the largest suppliers of promotional products to invoke a natural disasters exception to avoid an employee's proposed class suit alleging sudden layoffs spurred by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington of the Middle District of Florida said in her order Thursday that she was deferring to the U.S. secretary of labor's determination that the WARN Act's natural disaster exception requires direct causation in concluding that she should deny the motion to dismiss from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS