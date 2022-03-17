DOJ Settles E-Verify Bias Claims Against Home Care Provider

By Max Jaeger (March 17, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Washington state-based home health provider has settled claims it used the federal E-Verify database to selectively discriminate against noncitizen employees, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Under the deal, Bianchi Home Care Inc. agreed to retrain its employees on the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-discrimination provisions and submit to three years of federal monitoring, the government said. Between January 2019 and the end of 2021, Bianchi subjected work-authorized, noncitizen applicants to an additional level of hiring scrutiny by running them through E-Verify, a government-administered service that checks employees' I-9 employment verification forms against U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Social...

