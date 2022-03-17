Portugal's Tax On Dividends To Foreign Cos. Illegal, ECJ Says

By Dylan Moroses (March 17, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Portuguese government cannot impose withholding tax on dividend income generated in the country and paid to a German investment vehicle differently from how it would tax dividends paid to domestic companies, the European Court of Justice said Thursday. Portugal's 25% corporate tax withheld on dividend income paid to nonresident corporations violates an article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union detailing how domestic laws cannot restrict "the free movement of capital," the ECJ said in its judgment. The German-based investment vehicle, AllianzGI-Fonds Aevn, was subject to the withholding tax as result of the dividend income it received...

